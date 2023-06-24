The Atlanta Braves (48-27) will lean on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (41-35) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, June 24. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Braves (-140). The contest's total is set at 12 runs.

Reds vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (4-2, 4.57 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (3-5, 6.78 ERA)

Reds vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 41 out of the 64 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 35-14 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in 27, or 49.1%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 20-21 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In four games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Cincinnati has a perfect record of 4-0.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 19th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

