On Saturday, Spencer Steer (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 73 hits and an OBP of .358 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten a hit in 48 of 73 games this season (65.8%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (26.0%).

In 10 games this year, he has homered (13.7%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.7% of his games this year (29 of 73), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .279 AVG .264 .380 OBP .338 .434 SLG .493 11 XBH 19 4 HR 6 18 RBI 22 27/18 K/BB 30/14 6 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings