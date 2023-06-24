On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Stephenson has gotten a hit in 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (25.0%).
  • In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.3% of his games.
  • In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.2%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 36
.250 AVG .257
.333 OBP .329
.344 SLG .382
6 XBH 12
3 HR 2
15 RBI 17
35/15 K/BB 45/13
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Braves pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Shuster (4-2 with a 4.57 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his ninth of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday, June 16 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 4.57 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
