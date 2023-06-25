As of December 31 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +10000, put them 28th in the league.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

Colts games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in NFL), and it ranked 15th on defense with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Colts won only two games at home and two away from home.

Indianapolis won only one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor ran for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 143 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Bills.

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin collected 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +5000 5 October 8 Titans - +12500 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +12500 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

Odds are current as of June 25 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.