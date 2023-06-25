Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Astros on June 25, 2023
Alex Bregman and Freddie Freeman are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Sunday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gonsolin Stats
- The Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (4-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- He has three quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Gonsolin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|5.2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tony Gonsolin's player props with BetMGM.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .319/.399/.548 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI (74 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .257/.353/.503 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has recorded 73 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .249/.344/.410 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 15 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.355/.442 so far this season.
- Tucker enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.