Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .768, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 74th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
- India has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (55 of 77), with more than one hit 18 times (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (11.7%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- India has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58.4% of his games this year (45 of 77), with two or more runs 10 times (13.0%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.294
|AVG
|.230
|.390
|OBP
|.306
|.462
|SLG
|.382
|16
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|19
|28/18
|K/BB
|36/13
|7
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.