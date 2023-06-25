TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Braves Player Props
|Reds vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Braves
|Reds vs Braves Odds
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .310.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.4%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (37.0%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.315
|AVG
|.305
|.396
|OBP
|.353
|.565
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|6
|21/11
|K/BB
|19/7
|6
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Morton (6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.