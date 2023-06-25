The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .310.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.4%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (37.0%), including five games with multiple runs (9.3%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .315 AVG .305 .396 OBP .353 .565 SLG .379 12 XBH 7 4 HR 0 21 RBI 6 21/11 K/BB 19/7 6 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings