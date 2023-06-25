Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Braves - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Charlie Morton) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .254.
- In 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 6.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in 26 games this season (36.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.3%).
- He has scored in 29 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.250
|AVG
|.257
|.333
|OBP
|.329
|.344
|SLG
|.382
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|17
|35/15
|K/BB
|45/13
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.71), 62nd in WHIP (1.450), and ninth in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
