Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Curt Casali (.360 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .169 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- Casali has had a base hit in 11 of 29 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 29 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Casali has driven in a run in five games this year (17.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in eight of 29 games so far this year.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.194
|AVG
|.143
|.310
|OBP
|.268
|.222
|SLG
|.171
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|9/5
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Irvin (1-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the left-hander threw one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
