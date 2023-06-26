Fever vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, June 26, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (12-1) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Indiana Fever (5-8). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Aces matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Fever vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-15)
|171.5
|-2100
|+1100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-14.5)
|170.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-14.5)
|171.5
|-1250
|+700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|172.5
|-1600
|+750
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Fever vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Fever have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- When playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-2.
- Indiana has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Aces games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.
- Fever games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.