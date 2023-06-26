How to Watch the Fever vs. Aces Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Fever (5-8) will turn to Kelsey Mitchell (17.4 points per game, 13th in WNBA) when they attempt to knock off Jackie Young (20.2, fifth) and the Las Vegas Aces (12-1) on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It tips off at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Fever vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Key Stats for Fever vs. Aces
- Indiana's 83.0 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 77.2 Las Vegas allows.
- Indiana's 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).
- This season, the Fever have a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- Indiana shoots 32.6% from three-point distance this season. That's just 1.8 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.4%).
- The Fever are 3-3 when shooting above 34.4% as a team from three-point range.
- Las Vegas averages 35.1 rebounds a contest, 1.3 fewer rebounds per game than Indiana's average.
