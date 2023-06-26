On Monday, Joey Votto (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Votto At The Plate

  • Votto is batting .278 with three home runs and three walks.
  • Votto has gotten a hit in three of six games this season (50%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In two games this season, Votto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
.278 AVG -
.435 OBP -
.778 SLG -
3 XBH -
3 HR -
7 RBI -
6/3 K/BB -
0 SB -

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .316 batting average against him.
