The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has 12 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .266.

Newman has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (36 of 55), with at least two hits 11 times (20.0%).

He has homered in 5.5% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Newman has an RBI in 18 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this season (34.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 24 .250 AVG .288 .292 OBP .366 .375 SLG .388 7 XBH 8 3 HR 0 15 RBI 11 19/6 K/BB 7/10 5 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings