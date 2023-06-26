Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .241 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%) Maile has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- He has homered in three games this year (10.0%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Maile has had an RBI in six games this season (20.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|.180
|AVG
|.345
|.241
|OBP
|.406
|.260
|SLG
|.724
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|18/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.27 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.71, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
