Nick Senzel -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the hill, on June 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .247 with eight doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

In 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 43.1% of his games this year, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season (37.3%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .223 AVG .278 .268 OBP .380 .320 SLG .443 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 14 RBI 14 28/6 K/BB 17/13 3 SB 1

