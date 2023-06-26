Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Jonathan India and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

India Stats

India has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 40 RBI (78 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .263/.349/.421 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 25 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .274/.361/.477 on the season.

Steer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cole Irvin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Irvin Stats

Cole Irvin (1-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, Irvin has not yet earned a quality start.

Irvin has one start of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 3.3 innings per outing.

In seven appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Irvin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 21 1.0 2 1 1 2 1 at Cubs Jun. 16 4.0 5 3 3 4 1 vs. Royals Jun. 10 5.1 6 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 20 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 13 4.0 5 6 6 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Williamson's player props with BetMGM.

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 73 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He has a slash line of .265/.376/.415 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 18 1-for-5 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI (74 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .267/.331/.498 so far this year.

Santander takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with four home runs and eight RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 4-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.