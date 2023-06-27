On Tuesday, Curt Casali (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .162 with two doubles and 11 walks.

In 11 of 30 games this season, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 30 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Casali has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .194 AVG .132 .310 OBP .267 .222 SLG .158 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 4 9/5 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings