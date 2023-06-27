Curt Casali Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Curt Casali (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Curt Casali At The Plate
- Casali is hitting .162 with two doubles and 11 walks.
- In 11 of 30 games this season, Casali has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 30 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Casali has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.194
|AVG
|.132
|.310
|OBP
|.267
|.222
|SLG
|.158
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|4
|9/5
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 92 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Wells (6-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.22), first in WHIP (.888), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
