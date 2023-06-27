On Tuesday, Joey Votto (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has three home runs and three walks while batting .278.

This season, Votto has totaled at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this year, Votto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 .278 AVG - .435 OBP - .778 SLG - 3 XBH - 3 HR - 7 RBI - 6/3 K/BB - 0 SB -

Orioles Pitching Rankings