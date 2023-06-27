Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Luke Maile (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .241 with six doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Maile has had a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (13.3%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (20.0%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|.180
|AVG
|.345
|.241
|OBP
|.406
|.260
|SLG
|.724
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|18/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.22), first in WHIP (.888), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
