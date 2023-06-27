Tuesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (48-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (41-38) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 27.

The probable starters are Tyler Wells (6-3) for the Orioles and Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have won in 27, or 46.6%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 19-19 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (388 total runs).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule