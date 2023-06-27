The Baltimore Orioles and Austin Hays will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Reds vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 79 home runs.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 388.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.04 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.471 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Andrew Abbott (3-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Abbott has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made four appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Andrew Abbott Jake Bird 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles - Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Ben Lively Seth Lugo 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Abbott Jake Irvin

