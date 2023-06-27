Adley Rutschman will lead the way for the Baltimore Orioles (48-29) on Tuesday, June 27, when they square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (41-38) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Reds have +120 odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells - BAL (6-3, 3.22 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (3-0, 1.14 ERA)

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have been favored 37 times and won 29, or 78.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Orioles have a 22-4 record (winning 84.6% of their games).

Baltimore has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles won all of the four games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have come away with 27 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 19 of 38 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Joey Votto 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+275) Curt Casali 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd Win NL Central +250 - 2nd

