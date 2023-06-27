Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.368), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (79) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Steer has gotten a hit in 51 of 76 games this year (67.1%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (27.6%).
- He has homered in 12 games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.1% of his games this year, Steer has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (47.4%), including multiple runs in five games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.285
|AVG
|.280
|.384
|OBP
|.354
|.460
|SLG
|.524
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|25
|28/19
|K/BB
|30/15
|7
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (6-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.22), first in WHIP (.888), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
