TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 27 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .306 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 20 walks.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has an RBI in 17 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .309 AVG .303 .400 OBP .349 .553 SLG .374 12 XBH 7 4 HR 0 21 RBI 6 21/13 K/BB 19/7 7 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings