TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 27 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .306 with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has an RBI in 17 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.309
|AVG
|.303
|.400
|OBP
|.349
|.553
|SLG
|.374
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|0
|21
|RBI
|6
|21/13
|K/BB
|19/7
|7
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles will send Wells (6-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 17th, .888 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
