Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .760 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 27 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .256 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%) Benson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.9%).

He has hit a home run in three games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (12.9%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .163 AVG .359 .265 OBP .479 .372 SLG .487 3 XBH 3 3 HR 0 4 RBI 2 20/6 K/BB 5/9 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings