Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .760 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on June 27 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .256 with a double, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks.
- In 14 of 31 games this season (45.2%) Benson has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.9%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (9.7%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (12.9%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (35.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.163
|AVG
|.359
|.265
|OBP
|.479
|.372
|SLG
|.487
|3
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|20/6
|K/BB
|5/9
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (92 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.22), first in WHIP (.888), and 28th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
