Adley Rutschman and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the Baltimore Orioles play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Reds vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 81 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Cincinnati is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 391 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.99 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined 1.465 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (1-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 12 starts this season, Weaver has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Braves W 11-10 Home Luke Weaver AJ Smith-Shawver 6/24/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Graham Ashcraft Jared Shuster 6/25/2023 Braves L 7-6 Home Levi Stoudt Charlie Morton 6/26/2023 Orioles L 10-3 Away Brandon Williamson Cole Irvin 6/27/2023 Orioles W 3-1 Away Andrew Abbott Tyler Wells 6/28/2023 Orioles - Away Luke Weaver Kyle Gibson 6/30/2023 Padres - Home Graham Ashcraft Michael Wacha 7/1/2023 Padres - Home Ben Lively Seth Lugo 7/2/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Williamson Yu Darvish 7/3/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Abbott Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals - Away Luke Weaver Patrick Corbin

