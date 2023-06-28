Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Orioles - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Baltimore Orioles and Kyle Gibson on June 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 79 hits and an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (41.6%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (15.6%).
- He has scored in 36 games this year (46.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.285
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.351
|.460
|SLG
|.514
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|25
|28/19
|K/BB
|32/16
|7
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.30), 49th in WHIP (1.337), and 58th in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
