The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has a double, two triples, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .259.

Benson has picked up a hit in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (12.5%), Benson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 32 games (34.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 .163 AVG .357 .265 OBP .471 .372 SLG .476 3 XBH 3 3 HR 0 4 RBI 2 20/6 K/BB 6/9 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings