Jonathan India -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on June 30 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .256 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 97th in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 70.4% of his 81 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of them.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

India has driven in a run in 27 games this year (33.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .297 AVG .221 .391 OBP .304 .462 SLG .362 16 XBH 11 4 HR 6 21 RBI 20 29/18 K/BB 38/14 7 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings