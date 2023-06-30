Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will look to knock off Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Friday at 5:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Padres are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+115). An 11-run total is set for the contest.

Reds vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -140 +115 11 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 7-3-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 29, or 48.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 22-22 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 81 chances this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-20 22-18 15-19 28-19 28-27 15-11

