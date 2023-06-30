The San Diego Padres (37-44) and Cincinnati Reds (43-38) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 5:10 PM ET. The Padres are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Reds a series win over the Orioles.

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (3-4) for the Padres and Graham Ashcraft (3-6) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

5:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-4, 4.01 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-6, 7.17 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 7.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Over 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 7.17 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .301 to his opponents.

Ashcraft has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this season entering this matchup.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Padres

He will face a Padres squad that is hitting .233 as a unit (23rd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .397 (19th in the league) with 95 total home runs (13th in MLB play).

Ashcraft has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out three against the Padres this season.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

Lugo (3-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 4.01 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .275.

He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.

Lugo will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Seth Lugo vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 402 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 82 home runs, 22nd in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Reds to go 7-for-23 with a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

