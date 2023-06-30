The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.484) and total hits (80) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 34th in slugging.

Steer has recorded a hit in 52 of 78 games this season (66.7%), including 21 multi-hit games (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has driven home a run in 32 games this year (41.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36 of 78 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .285 AVG .273 .384 OBP .353 .460 SLG .507 13 XBH 20 5 HR 7 21 RBI 25 28/19 K/BB 35/17 7 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings