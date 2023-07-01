Alec Pierce: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Alec Pierce's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Alec Pierce Injury Status
Pierce is currently listed as active.
Alec Pierce 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|78 TAR, 41 REC, 593 YDS, 2 TD
Alec Pierce Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|71.30
|190
|62
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|76.51
|207
|76
|2023 ADP
|-
|199
|70
Alec Pierce 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|5
|3
|61
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|6
|4
|80
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|9
|8
|81
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|7
|3
|49
|1
|Week 7
|@Titans
|4
|3
|37
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|5
|3
|65
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|2
|1
|23
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|8
|3
|28
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|8
|4
|86
|1
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|4
|3
|26
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|5
|3
|15
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|4
|3
|42
|0
