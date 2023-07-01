Alec Pierce's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Alec Pierce Injury Status

Pierce is currently listed as active.

Check Out Alec Pierce NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Alec Pierce 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 78 TAR, 41 REC, 593 YDS, 2 TD

Alec Pierce Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 71.30 190 62 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 76.51 207 76 2023 ADP - 199 70

Alec Pierce 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 5 3 61 0 Week 4 Titans 6 4 80 0 Week 5 @Broncos 9 8 81 0 Week 6 Jaguars 7 3 49 1 Week 7 @Titans 4 3 37 0 Week 8 Commanders 5 3 65 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 23 0 Week 10 @Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 8 3 28 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 4 86 1 Week 15 @Vikings 5 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 4 3 26 0 Week 17 @Giants 5 3 15 0 Week 18 Texans 4 3 42 0

