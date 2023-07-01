Ashton Dulin: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ashton Dulin is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Ashton Dulin Injury Status
Dulin is currently not on the injured list.
Ashton Dulin 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|22 TAR, 15 REC, 207 YDS, 1 TD
Ashton Dulin Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|27.50
|322
|122
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|5.53
|515
|183
|2023 ADP
|-
|460
|155
Ashton Dulin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|6
|3
|46
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|79
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|2
|1
|14
|1
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|25
|0
