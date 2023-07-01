Ashton Dulin is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Ashton Dulin Injury Status

Dulin is currently not on the injured list.

Ashton Dulin 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 22 TAR, 15 REC, 207 YDS, 1 TD

Ashton Dulin Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 27.50 322 122 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 5.53 515 183 2023 ADP - 460 155

Other Colts Players

Ashton Dulin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 6 3 46 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 7 5 79 0 Week 3 Chiefs 1 1 7 0 Week 4 Titans 3 2 18 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 1 18 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2 1 14 1 Week 15 @Vikings 2 2 25 0

