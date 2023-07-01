Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers is +20000 to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Hield.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buddy Hield Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Sixth Man Odds: +8000 (11th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

Think Buddy Hield will win Clutch Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Buddy Hield 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 13.3 346 Rebounds 2.8 74 Assists 2.7 71 Steals 0.8 21 Blocks 0.7 18 FG% 45.2% 127-for-281 3P% 39.3% 77-for-196

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Buddy Hield's Next Game

Matchup: Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSIN, BSFL

BSIN, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.