As of December 31 the Indianapolis Colts' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Colts and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the NFL with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

The Colts won just two games at home last season and two away from home.

As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 11 games last year.

Taylor also had 28 receptions for 143 yards and zero TDs.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, catching 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

Zaire Franklin recorded 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +5000 5 October 8 Titans - +12500 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +12500 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

