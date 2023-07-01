In Week 16 of the 2023 season, D.J. Montgomery and the Indianapolis Colts will match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Montgomery's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

D.J. Montgomery Injury Status

Montgomery is currently not listed as injured.

D.J. Montgomery 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 2 REC, 48 YDS, 1 TD

D.J. Montgomery Fantasy Insights

In Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Montgomery produced 10.8 fantasy points, recording two receptions on four targets for 48 yards and one TD.

D.J. Montgomery 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Steelers 4 2 48 1

