Dallis Flowers is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Dallis Flowers Injury Status

Flowers is currently not listed as injured.

Dallis Flowers 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Colts Players

Dallis Flowers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

