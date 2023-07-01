At +8000, Darius Leonard is a long shot to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 24th-best in the league.

Darius Leonard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +8000 24th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Darius Leonard Insights

Leonard played in three games, amassing 11 tackles and one interception.

The Colts averaged 201.9 passing yards per game offensively last season (23rd in NFL), and they gave up 209.9 passing yards per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.

Indianapolis put up 109.8 rushing yards per game on offense (23rd in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 21st on the other side of the ball with 124.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Colts Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jonathan Taylor +2500 (8th in NFL) Darius Leonard +8000 (24th in NFL) DeForest Buckner +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Pittman Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL) Anthony Richardson +25000 (112th in NFL) Alec Pierce +25000 (112th in NFL)

