Deon Jackson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Deon Jackson's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.
Deon Jackson Injury Status
Jackson is currently not listed as injured.
Deon Jackson 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|68 CAR, 236 YDS (3.5 YPC), 1 TD
|34 TAR, 30 REC, 209 YDS, 1 TD
Deon Jackson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|13
|62
|0
|4
|29
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|12
|42
|1
|10
|79
|0
|Week 7
|@Titans
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|11
|23
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|7
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|13
|55
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 16
|Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|8
|35
|0
|6
|75
|0
