The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Genard Avery and the Indianapolis Colts opening the year with a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Genard Avery Injury Status

Avery is currently not on the injury report.

Genard Avery 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Genard Avery 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 Rams 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

