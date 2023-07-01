At +600, Joe Burrow is considered the favorite among all NFL players to take home the 2023 MVP award. There are even more things to wager on, too, as he has two different bets available for 2023. We discuss his available odds below.

Joe Burrow 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +600 1st Bet $100 to win $600 Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Joe Burrow Insights

Burrow completed 68.3% of his passes, throwing for 4,475 yards and 35 TDs, last season.

He added 257 yards rushing on 75 attempts with five TDs, averaging 16.1 yards per game.

The Bengals ran 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% running plays last season. They were eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Offensively, Cincinnati was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by totaling 265 passing yards per game. It ranked 23rd on defense (229.1 passing yards allowed per game).

All Bengals Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Joe Burrow +600 (1st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Ja'Marr Chase +15000 (31st in NFL) +1000 (1st in NFL) Trey Hendrickson +8000 (24th in NFL) Sam Hubbard +10000 (28th in NFL) Tee Higgins +8000 (37th in NFL) Joe Mixon +20000 (75th in NFL) Tyler Boyd +25000 (112th in NFL)

