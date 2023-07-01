Jonathan Taylor is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Jonathan Taylor Injury Status

Taylor is currently listed as active.

Jonathan Taylor 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 192 CAR, 861 YDS (4.5 YPC), 4 TD 40 TAR, 28 REC, 143 YDS, 0 TD

Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 118.40 111 35 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 196.59 40 9 2023 ADP - 23 9

Jonathan Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Texans 31 161 1 4 14 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 9 54 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Chiefs 21 71 0 3 20 0 Week 4 Titans 20 42 0 1 1 0 Week 7 @Titans 10 58 0 7 27 0 Week 8 Commanders 16 76 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 22 147 1 2 16 0 Week 11 Eagles 22 84 1 3 10 0 Week 12 Steelers 20 86 1 3 12 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 21 82 0 3 21 0 Week 15 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 13 0

