If you're looking for Battle's stats, here is everything you need to know.

Watch the Bengals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Jordan Battle Injury Status

Battle is currently listed as active.

Is Battle your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jordan Battle 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 69 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Rep Battle and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bengals Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jordan Battle 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Browns 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 2 Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 2 Week 6 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 14 Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Vikings 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 18 Browns 1.0 2.0 4 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.