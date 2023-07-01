Julian Blackmon's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Julian Blackmon Injury Status

Blackmon is currently not listed as injured.

Julian Blackmon 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 46 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Julian Blackmon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 7 @Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 16 Chargers 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Texans 0.0 1.0 8 0 0

