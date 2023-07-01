In Week 4 of the 2023 season, Julius Brents and the Indianapolis Colts will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Brents' stats.

Julius Brents Injury Status

Brents is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Julius Brents NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Julius Brents 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Colts Players

Julius Brents 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Ravens 0 0 4 0 0

