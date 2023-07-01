Kenny Moore II is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Indianapolis Colts kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Kenny Moore II Injury Status

Moore is currently not on the injury report.

Kenny Moore II 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 65 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Kenny Moore II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 4 Titans 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 6 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 11 Eagles 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 0.0 0.0 10 0 1

