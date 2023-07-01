The Kentucky Wildcats are +12500 to win the SEC in 2023, as they carry the 12th-ranked odds in the conference. In Addition they have +25000 odds to bring home the College Football Playoff National Championship. We have more info on futures odds, along with the relevant stats you need to know, in the piece below.

Kentucky Southeastern Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500)

+25000 (Bet $10 to win $2500) Southeastern Conference Championship Odds: +12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250)

+12500 (Bet $10 to win $1250) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Kentucky 2023 Schedule

Kentucky will have to manage the 19th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (79). In 2023, the Wildcats will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that compiled three or fewer wins a season ago.

Opponent Date Week Result Ball State September 2 1 - Eastern Kentucky September 9 2 - Akron September 16 3 - @ Vanderbilt September 23 4 - Florida September 30 5 - @ Georgia October 7 6 - Missouri October 14 7 - Tennessee October 28 9 - @ Mississippi State November 4 10 - Alabama November 11 11 - @ South Carolina November 18 12 - @ Louisville November 25 13 -

