Kentucky 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season win total established for the Kentucky Wildcats, 6.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
Kentucky Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-155
|+135
|60.8%
Wildcats' 2022 Performance
- Kentucky struggled on offense last season, ranking 17th-worst in FBS (324.7 yards per game). However, it ranked 12th-best defensively, allowing just 311.4 yards per game.
- On defense, Kentucky was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking seventh-best by allowing only 170.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 95th on offense (208.5 passing yards per game).
- UK went 5-3 at home last season, but won just twice on the road.
- As underdogs, the Cats went 3-4. When favored, they went 4-2.
Kentucky's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Will Levis
|QB
|2,406 YDS (65.4%) / 19 TD / 10 INT
-103 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -7.9 RUSH YPG
|Christopher Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|904 YDS / 6 TD / 69.5 YPG / 5.2 YPC
|Barion Brown
|WR
|50 REC / 628 YDS / 4 TD / 48.3 YPG
|Dane Key
|WR
|37 REC / 519 YDS / 6 TD / 39.9 YPG
|J.J. Weaver
|LB
|44 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
|Jordan Wright
|LB
|45 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Trevin Wallace
|LB
|46 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Keidron Smith
|DB
|42 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
Wildcats' Strength of Schedule
- The Wildcats will face the 19th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (79).
- Kentucky is playing the sixth-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
- Kentucky's schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that totaled three or fewer wins).
Kentucky 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Ball State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Eastern Kentucky
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Akron
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Vanderbilt
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Florida
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Georgia
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Missouri
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Tennessee
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Mississippi State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Alabama
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ South Carolina
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Louisville
|November 25
|-
|-
