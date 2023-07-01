Kwity Paye: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Kwity Paye is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Indianapolis Colts match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Kwity Paye Injury Status
Paye is currently not on the injury report.
Kwity Paye 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|45 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 6.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Kwity Paye 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Texans
|2.0
|2.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|1.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|1.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
